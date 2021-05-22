Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four labourers killed in Kullu tunnel collapse
chandigarh news

Four labourers killed in Kullu tunnel collapse

The incident took place at Pancha Nullah near Garsa after which rescue teams were rushed there, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:44 AM IST
The accident site in Kullu on Friday. (HT Photo)

Four labourers trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Friday have died, police said.

The incident took place at Pancha Nullah near Garsa after which rescue teams were rushed there, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

Six labourers were working at the NHPC-2 hyrdo power project when the incident took place around 4pm.

Meanwhile, a fierce thunderstorm wreaked havoc in Kangra, Mandi and Chamba.Though brought about by a western disturbance, the rough weather is said to be fallout of Tauktae. Power supply was snapped at several places and there was a complete blackout in eight panchayats of Bharmour.

Thunderstorm wreaks havoc

A fierce thunderstorm wreaked havoc in Kangra, Mandi and Chamba on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Though brought about by a western disturbance, the rough weather is said to be fallout of Cyclone Tauktae.

Roofs of six cowsheds were blown away by strong winds in Bhatiyat region of Chamba district while power supply was snapped at several places after trees fell on transmission lines and electric poles were uprooted. There was a complete blackout in eight panchayats of tribal Bharmour subdivision.

A house and a cowshed were damaged in Dharamshala town. However, no loss of life has been reported in any part.

Meanwhile, Tissa recorded maximum 41mm rainfall, Chamba 21mm, Reckong Peo and Kalpa 19mm each, Dalhousie 17mm, Bharmaur 8mm, Gaggal 7mm, Kasauli, Jogindernagar, Wangtoo and Sarahan 5mm each and Rohru, Dharamshala, Manali and Palampur 3mm each.

Kalpa was the coldest in the state with minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded low of 4 degrees Celsius. Una was the hottest with high of 34 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees below normal.

The MeT department has predicted wet weather in the state till May 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP