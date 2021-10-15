Four mandi officials among 32 booked for paddy procurement scam in Karnal

As many as 32 people, including a mandi supervisor and auction recorder, have been booked for alleged paddy procurement scam of crores at Gheer grain market in Karnal district.

The action was taken on directions issued by Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav following an inquiry report submitted by zonal administrator of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

During inquiry, it was found that four staffers of Kunjpura market committee and 28 commission agents were allegedly involved in generating fictitious gate passes of around 24,564 quintals at Gheer purchase centre. The licenses have also been suspended for their alleged involvement in the scam.

Physical verification of paddy stock in Gheer purchase center of market committee, Kunjpura was conducted on October 11 and it was found that the progressive arrival of paddy up to October 10 was 74,119 quintal, of which, 37,182 quintal were lifted by the government agencies concerned till that date.

But during physical verification, only 12,373 quintal paddy was found in the mandi while the remaining 24,564 quintal paddy of around ₹4.81 crore was found missing stock of the mandi.

According the officials, it was a clear violation of procurement rules and the involvement of rice millers is also suspected in the scam.

The FIR has been registered against the mandi supervisor Dheeraj Kumar, auction recorder Dharamvir, computer operators Deepak, and Ansul and 28 commission agents under Sections 420, 467 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Officials said inquiry has been initiated against nine rice millers who were allotted paddy from the purchase centre.

Meanwhile, the district administration has replaced staff of procurement agencies including DFSC, Hafed and Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

Besides, the authorities have stopped delivery of paddy under custom milled rice (CMR) to nine rice millers whose stock of paddy was found to be short in comparison to the record.

Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board’s zonal administrator Gagandeep Singh said irregularities were found in physical verification and action has been recommended against the accused, including four officials.