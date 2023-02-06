Four mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 06, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Assistant Ludhiana Central Jail superintendent Suraj Mal that the prisoners from whom the mobile phones are recovered have been identified as Harjinder Pal Singh, Harjit Singh, Jasdev Singh and Arjun Kumar

Four mobile phones were recovered during checking at Ludhiana Central Jail. The Division number 7 police have booked four inmates in this connection. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four mobile phones were recovered during checking at Ludhiana Central Jail. The Division number 7 police have booked four inmates in this connection.

Assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mal said that the prisoners from whom the mobile phones are recovered have been identified as Harjinder Pal Singh, Harjit Singh, Jasdev Singh and Arjun Kumar.

They informed the Division number 7 police. ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act was lodged against the accused at police station Division number 7.

