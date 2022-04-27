Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four months after MC polls, Chandigarh mayor yet to form sub-panels
chandigarh news

Four months after MC polls, Chandigarh mayor yet to form sub-panels

The 12 sub-panels, which can approve works costing up to ₹15 lakh, are crucial to the Chandigarh MC’s working
In the absence of these sub-panels, the F&CC committee has been flooded with requests for approval of even small civic works, not allowing it to take up key policy issues, said a Chandigarh MC official (HT)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByMunieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh

Four months after the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) elections in December 2021, the politically split House has yet to constitute the key sub-committees.

MC’s functioning relies on the committee system, under which various sub-panels dealing with specific subjects are formed by the mayor from among the elected councillors, with officials also added as members to guide and assist them.

While the finance and contract committee (F&CC) has the authority to approve projects up to 50 lakh, the 12 sub-panels have the power to sanction works costing 10 lakh to 15 lakh.

In cases involving financial implication beyond these limits or requiring policy decisions, the matter is referred to MC’s general House meeting.

The 12 committees focus on sanitation; environment and city beautification; electricity; fire and emergency services; apni mandi and day market; women empowerment; enforcement; slum colonies and village development; arts, culture and sports; roads; water supply and sewerage disposal; and house tax assessment.

“In the absence of these committees, the F&CC committee has been flooded with requests for approval of even small civic works, not allowing it to take up key policy issues,” said an MC official, not wishing to be named.

RELATED STORIES

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh said, “We have repeatedly asked the mayor for the constitution of the committees, as MC’s work is suffering in their absence. The BJP knows that if voting takes place, they will lose as the opposition has more votes, so that’s why they are delaying it.”

In the House of 35, the BJP has 13 councillors, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 14, the Congress seven and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) one. The mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor are all from the BJP.

During the F&CC constitution, the members were elected unanimously in proportion to the parties’ strength in the House. Both the BJP and the AAP have two members each, and the Congress one.

AAP councillor and leader of opposition Yogesh Dhingra claimed, “We have requested the mayor to constitute the committees multiple times, but the delay continues as the mayor hasn’t been elected legally.”

Speaking on the delay, mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon said, “The committees will be constituted soon. Before that, we are waiting for appointment of the nominated councillors.”

Notably, the nominated councillors have yet to be appointed by the UT administration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Munieshwer A Sagar

Munieshwer A Sagar is a principal correspondent at Chandigarh and reports on real estate.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP