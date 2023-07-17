Trespassing case: Three ex-custom officials among four get bail

Four officials, who earlier served in the excise and custom department, have been granted bail by a court here in a 2013 trespassing case.

The court had initiated proceedings under sections 452, 166, 167,177, 447, 499, 500, 506 211, and 120 B of the IPC against the officials and ordered them to appear before the court. (iStockphoto)

Next hearing of the case is scheduled on September 12.

The officials, who were granted bail on Saturday, include former chief commissioner KK Sharma, former deputy commissioner (customs) VK Khosla, GST superintendent Ashok Chaudhary and former superintendent (customs) Naresh Soni.

The court had issued non-bailable warrants against them on the complaint filed by former superintendent excise and custom Bhupinder Singh Bedi of Model House.

Earlier, the officials had applied for anticipatory bail in the court of additional sessions judge, that ordered them to surrender before a lower court and apply for bail.

Bedi, in his complaint to the court, had alleged that the officials, along with a police personnel, had come to his house on August 20, 2013 to serve him notice in a case and instead of pasting it on the wall of his house, they barged in his house. He had also accused the officials of defamation.

The officials had also filed an FIR against Bedi at Model Town police station for disruption in government duty. Later, the FIR was cancelled.

