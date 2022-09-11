Four surveys indicate BJP’s victory in Himachal, claims CM

Dharamshala: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that independent agencies have done four surveys in Himachal all of which have forecasted the repeat of the BJP government in the state.

Thakur was on a day-long visit to Sulah assembly constituency of Kangra district and interacted with the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes under “Pragatisheel Himachal-Sthapna ke 75 Varsh”, a series of events being organised across the state to celebrate 75 years of foundation of Himachal.

The chief minister said the zeal among the people during the public meetings he was holding also reflects that things were in favour of the BJP.

“Is Baar Taaz Nahi Rivaz Badlega (It is a tradition, not the government that will change),” he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Dehan, Thakur said his government got only three years to work as two years were wasted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The people of Himachal stood by the BJP for the work that the government has done in three years,” he said adding that it was a proud moment when Himachal got the first position in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Later, talking to the media persons, Thakur launched a scathing attack on Congress over the issue of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), alleging that Congress was in power when the pension for the employees was stopped.

“Today they are promising to restore OPS, why didn’t they do it when in power? Our government was seriously considering restoring the OPS,” he claimed.

He alleged that when in power, Congress only opened and upgraded health and educational institutions in the election year, which is not an ideal development model.

“The leadership crisis in the Congress can be gauged from the fact that they are still seeking votes in the name of former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh,” he said.

Reacting to the Congress raising questions over the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal programme terming it a misuse of public money for BJP’s rallies, the chief minister said the opposition party should talk on practical issues.

On ticket distribution in BJP for upcoming assembly polls, Thakur said things will be set in motion once the model code of conduct comes into force.

“Development will be our major poll plank,” he said adding that the BJP does not need to copy of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it has its own model for Himachal.

Our model is different from theirs. Their model will not work in Himachal,’ he said. Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹148 crore for the Sulah assembly segment at Dehan. He also remembered the contribution made by the successive chief ministers in developing Himachal as a model state.

