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Four-day U-14 & U-17 Ludhiana basketball c’ship concludes

The four-day district basketball championship for the Under-14 and Under-17 boys’ and girls’ categories concluded on Wednesday with Gymkhana Club, Khalsa Club, Multipurpose Club and DAV Public School emerging champions after impressive performances in the finals

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 08:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The four-day district basketball championship for the Under-14 and Under-17 boys’ and girls’ categories concluded on Wednesday with Gymkhana Club, Khalsa Club, Multipurpose Club and DAV Public School emerging champions after impressive performances in the finals.

Players in action during the tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)
Players in action during the tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The tournament, which began on July 12, also served as the selection trial for the district teams that will represent Ludhiana in the upcoming Punjab state basketball championships.

The Under-17 boys’ final produced a thrilling contest of the day as Gymkhana Club edged past DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, 73-67 to clinch the championship title.

In the Under-17 girls’ final, Khalsa Club dominated Doraha Public School with a commanding 57-34 win to lift the trophy.

DAV Public School, Pakhowal, claimed the Under-14 girls’ title after defeating DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, 43-24 in a one-sided final. The Pakhowal side displayed excellent teamwork and defensive discipline to finish the tournament unbeaten.

The Under-14 boys’ title went to Multipurpose Club, which defeated DAV Hooks 47-23 in the final. Multipurpose produced a clinical all-round performance to finish as deserving champions.

In the girls’ events, DAV Public School, Pakhowal, beat team Doraha 35-7 to secure third place in the Under-17 category, while Ludhiana Care overcame Greenland School, Subhash Nagar, 30-14 to finish third in the Under-14 girls’ competition.

 
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