Haryana Civil Services exam in 2021, 2022: Two booked for impersonation

The Yamunanagar police have registered a case against two persons on the charges of fraud, conspiracy and others for impersonation during the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) exams in the past two years, on Monday.

During an initial probe, the police said it came to light that apart from Yamunanagar, the accused appeared in several other exams in the name of other candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They have been identified as Sanjay Ritwal and Neeraj. Other information about the accused is yet to be known.

The action comes a day after the Faridabad police registered a zero FIR following a complaint by a centre supervisor at a private school against Sanjay.

Priti Chugh, the supervisor, told the police that as per information received from the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) through a deputy commissioner, Sanjay submitted a written statement admitting that he appeared in the HCS exam held in Yamunanagar in 2021 and 2022 in the name of Neeraj.

“He has also admitted that he had appeared in many other exams, which was clearly stated by him in his statement. The candidate appeared in a school where all procedures such as biometrics, frisking, attendance match, admit card and everything was carried out and was found authentic, following which he was allowed to appear in the evening session exam,” she said in her statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During an initial probe, the police said it came to light that apart from Yamunanagar, he appeared in several other exams in the name of other candidates. He is linked with his other accomplices and is a part of a larger gang operating in the same domain.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and 8(4) of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act at BPTP police station in Faridabad on Sunday. The police said as per the process, it was transferred and a case was registered at Yamunanagar city police station on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON