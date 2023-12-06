Fraudster posing as army officer dupes man of 5L, chargesheet filed

The Crime Branch Jammu on Wednesday filed a chargesheet before a court of law in Jammu against a fraudster, who posed as an army officer and duped a man of ₹5 lakh, said officials.

The accused, Deepak Kumar of Sanji Morh in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district, had taken ₹5 lakh from complainant Darshan Kumar of Mansar in Samba district on the pretext of arranging a job for him in military engineer services.

The complainant said the accused had come into contact with his wife in July 2021 at Nud village.

“The accused thereafter impersonating as a major in the Army visited the complainant’s house and lured him for arranging a job in favour of his brother-in-law in lieu of monetary consideration of ₹5 lakh. The accused lied to the complainant that some vacancies were available in the MES,” a spokesperson said.

A preliminary verification prima facie established the allegations and the crime branch subsequently collected all the evidences against the accused. The accused was involved in two more cases for commission of crime of similar nature, he added.

A case under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.