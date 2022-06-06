Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fraudster tries to gain favours by using Chandigarh adviser’s WhatsApp image

A Chandigarh administration official reported to the police that the imposter contacted him through WhatsApp, claiming to be the UT adviser
Through WhatsApp text messages, the accused claimed to be the Chandigarh adviser. (Reuters File Photo)
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In yet another case of impersonation of high-level authorities through WhatsApp, a fraudster tried to swindle a UT administration official by posing as UT adviser Dharam Pal.

An official reported to the police that the imposter contacted him through WhatsApp, claiming to be the UT adviser. Through text messages, the accused claimed he was in a crucial meeting and needed a favour. Without corresponding further, the official alerted the police, who registered a case and launched a probe to identify the accused.

