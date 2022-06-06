Fraudster tries to gain favours by using Chandigarh adviser’s WhatsApp image

In yet another case of impersonation of high-level authorities through WhatsApp, a fraudster tried to swindle a UT administration official by posing as UT adviser Dharam Pal.

An official reported to the police that the imposter contacted him through WhatsApp, claiming to be the UT adviser. Through text messages, the accused claimed he was in a crucial meeting and needed a favour. Without corresponding further, the official alerted the police, who registered a case and launched a probe to identify the accused.

