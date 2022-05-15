Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fraudsters posing as customers booked for stealing four vehicles from Chandigarh car rental
chandigarh news

Fraudsters posing as customers booked for stealing four vehicles from Chandigarh car rental

The duo rented four cars from a car rental in Sector 45, Chandigarh, in December last year; they later became untraceable and also removed the GPS from the vehicles.
Police booked two fraudsters for stealing four vehicles from Chandigarh car rental while posing as customers. (HT File)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Fraudsters posing as customers allegedly stole four vehicles from a Sector 45 resident, who ran a car rental service.

In his complaint, Ajay Mittal, who runs a car rental business in Sector 45, alleged that two persons, Lovely Mehta and Jagjeet Singh, had taken four vehicles on rent in December last year.

The duo was to pay 80,000 for Brezza, 1,65,000 for Endeavour, 90,000 for Innova Crysta and 1,50,000 for Fortuner as monthly rent. He alleged they made initial payments online, but became untraceable later. They also removed the GPS from the vehicles.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

