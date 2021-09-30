Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Free all bus stands of encroachments in Punjab, transport minister Warring tells officials
chandigarh news

Free all bus stands of encroachments in Punjab, transport minister Warring tells officials

Chairing first meeting as minister, Warring says encroachments at the bus stands not only inconvenienced people but also caused a huge loss to state exchequer
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took oath as Punjab cabinet minister on September 26. He was given the portfolio of transport minister two days later.

Newly inducted Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday asked the department officials to ensure that all the bus stands across the state are free of encroachments in the next 48 hours.

Chairing his first meeting with the officials as minister, Warring said encroachments at the bus stands not only inconvenienced people but were also causing a huge loss to the state exchequer. “This needs to be checked at the earliest. Every encroachment — whether big or small — has to be removed or strict action will be taken,” he added.

The minister also asked the general managers to make efforts for enhancing revenue of the department. “Officials indulging in fraudulent activities will not be spared at any cost. Ensure speedy recovery of arrears from willful defaulting transporters. Also, due taxes must be collected from the transporters and anyone who defaults should be dealt with sternly,” he added.

He called upon the employees to perform their duties fearlessly and meticulously as per the laid down policy. Warring also asked them to ensure checking of government and private buses.

RELATED STORIES

Proper cleanliness should be ensured at the bus stands and that general managers will be responsible for the upkeep of buses under their jurisdiction, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Online admissions to Chandigarh’s engineering colleges begin today

Protest over land compensation: Sukhbir Badal, other Akali leaders marching to CM’s residence detained in Mohali

PSPCL waives off arrears worth 350 crore in Ludhiana

Covid: 16 new cases surface in tricity area, active cases cross 100 again
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP