Free bus travel for women gets rolling in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday virtually launched free travel for women in government buses running within the state.

“With this, we have fulfilled another poll manifesto promise,” the chief minister said, adding that 85% of promises had been implemented.

He said while everyone talks about women empowerment, his government had taken measures to achieve it. “While the promise of his government was to reduce the ticket price for women by 50%, it had gone ahead to make travel free,” he said, urging private bus operators to reduce tariff, too.

1.31 crore women to benefit from scheme

Under the free travel scheme, which will benefit over 1.31 crore women/girls across the state, all women, irrespective of their financial status, will be able to travel free of cost in non-AC buses, intra-state, just by showing their Aadhar or voter card or valid identity proof.

Expressing concern over crimes against women, the chief minister said his government was committed to their safety, and the transport department was installing GPS systems in all government and private buses, to enable easy tracking of the vehicle, in addition to panic button for emergency use. The process was nearly complete for government buses, and the private operators had been asked to complete it by August 31, he said.

He announced 25 more bus stations to be built in the state to improve road connectivity.

Will help women from needy families

During the virtual launch, connected live to 30,000 people across 1,036 locations, Surinder Kaur, travelling from Baghapurana to Jalandhar to fetch her medicines, said she was pleasantly surprised this morning to discover about the scheme on boarding a bus. The scheme will be helpful to women from poor families.

State transport minister Razia Sultana said her department would continue to work towards women’s safety in public and private transport, while social security, women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary termed the scheme yet another key initiative by the state government for the welfare of women.

Calling it a Women’s Day gift, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar contrasted the state government’s mindset with that in Uttar Pradesh and some other states, which were becoming notorious for crimes against women.

Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Dhillon mooted free travel for students, to and fro to their educational institutions, to promote education.