Free online coaching for competitive exams for Ludhiana youth

In a move to extend assistance to the youth appearing for competitive exams, the Ludhiana district administration is set to start free-of-cost online coaching under the Punjab Ghar-Ghar Rozgaar and Karobar Mission.

Disclosing further details, additional deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said that coaching would be provided to the youth for several competitive exams including Subordinate service Selection Board (SSSB), Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), police, railway board, probationary officers among others.

Panchal said that the candidates who wish to enrol ought to have completed their graduation for clerical batch while Class 12 pass-outs could apply for the batch of police constable recruitment. He added that the aspirants must register themselves on www.eduzphere.com/freegovtexams for free online coaching.

Graduates of all streams can apply while undergraduates may enroll themselves for the classes in case they are eligible for any central/state competitive exam. He said that two sessions of 1 hour 30 minutes every day for each batch would be held for six days a week.

Panchal said that the free coaching facility would provide a great support to the youth and would increase chances of employability in the Government Sector. He urged the eligible candidates to come forward and enroll themselves for these free-of-cost online classes to get best of the expertise in the field.

Deputy CEO Navdeep Singh mentioned that the coaching would be provided by a subject-specialist teacher who is capable of teaching in English, Hindi and Punjabi as per the syllabus of the competitive exams. He said that this unique initiative would make youths better prepared for the competitive exams and would help to fulfill the dream of government jobs.

Singh said that the coaching would be provided through an online platform which would be streamed live all over the state.