Free vaccination drive against lumpy skin disease in Mohali

Principal secretary, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development department, Vikas Pratap on Wednesday inaugurated the state-level free vaccination drive at a gaushala in Mohali to save cows from lumpy skin disease. Notably, there was a lumpy skin disease outbreak in cattle in July 2022. About 1.75 lakh cattle were affected across Punjab and about 18,000 died. Vikas Pratap said the free vaccination drive would last for about 75 days.

Daniel Banerjee appointed observer for Ind-Aus Test at Kotla

Chandigarh The BCCI has appointed UT Cricket Association’s apex council member Daniel Banerjee as its observer for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match to be played between India and Australia at the Kotla cricket ground in New Delhi starting February 17. Banerjee represented Haryana and played first-class cricket in the 1980s. Since the formation of UTCA, he has been attached with the state body and worked relentlessly.

Ex-PGI director gets award for video on paediatric cataract mgmt

Chandigarh Former PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram has got the ‘best scientific video award’ for management of paediatric cataract with PHPV. Dr Ram also bagged the best team trophy for surgical videos along with Dr Purendra Bhasin, Dr Amit Porwal and Dr Surendra Basti at the convention. He got the award at Intraocular Implant & Refractive Society of India (IIRSI) convention at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Free cancer screening in UT villages

Chandigarh The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Mullanpur, will collaborate with the UT health department for conducting a comprehensive cancer screening, early detection and treatment planning in 23 villages of the city. UT administration, under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharampal, held a meeting with the institute on Monday. “The institute will also give cancer screening services to all UT employees, including police personnel, traffic force, municipal corporation employees etc,” said Garg. The institute has also been asked to organise awareness programme in schools, colleges and universities. HTC

Unidentified persons booked for attacking security guard

Chandigarh The police have booked unidentified persons for creating ruckus and attacking a security guard on Monday night. In his complaint, Arvind Kumar of Hallomajra posted as a security guard claimed that two persons accompanying a patient admitted to the ICU of the GMCH, Sector 32, attacked him. He claimed that the two persons started misbehaving with the hospital staff after the death of the patient. In his complaint he said one of the persons attacked him with a knife and even tried to hit him with a fire extinguisher. Police has registered a case under Section 324 of the IPC at police station, Sector 34, Chandigarh.

Mayor takes stock of work at MC branches

Chandigarh : City mayor Anup Gupta on Wednesday visited all branches of the municipal corporation(MC), Chandigarh, including the property tax branch, parking branch, estate branch, vendor cell, colony branch, booking branch, fire branch, pension branch, establishment branches etc. He was accompanied by joint commissioners Gurinder Sodhi and Pavitar Singh. The mayor took stock of the office work at the branches and asked the officials to clear public dealing works at the earliest.

Violence on Mohali border: Chandigarh Police hand over probe to operations cell

Chandigarh Even after seven days, the police failed to arrest suspects involved in the February 8 violent attack on the cops by protesters under the banner of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha. The Chandigarh Police have now handed over the investigations to the operations cell of the police. The police have already released pictures of 30 suspects who were involved in the February 8 violence on the Mohali-Chandigarh border in which 33 cops were injured. The first information report (FIR) registered by the Chandigarh Police had said that the violence was part of a “well-thought conspiracy”.

DBA to call off strike

Chandigarh After going on strike on Friday last week and from Monday to Wednesday this week, over the inclusion of the names of their fellow advocates in an FIR on the Chandigarh-Mohali border violence, the district bar association (DBA), Chandigarh, has decided to call off its agitation from Thursday. This was decided unanimously at a meeting held by the executive body after meetings with the UT home secretary and senior superintendent of police on Wednesday. DBA president Shankar Gupta said the officials assured the body of a fair and impartial investigation into the matter. The body will, however, continue a peaceful protest in front of the lawyer’s chambers complex on Thursday. The body has also constituted a panel of five lawyers -- NK Nanda, Ashok Chauhan, Ravinder Singh Jolly, Vinod Chodha and advocate Ravinder Sharma -- to pursue the matter with the authorities. Members of the Quami Insaaf Morcha had got into a violent clash with the police last week during their agitation for the release of Sikh prisoners. In an FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police, the names of two advocates -- Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala—were also included. The DBA had maintained that the advocates were not at the protest site, but at work when the violence broke out.

