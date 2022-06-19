Fresh off tin-shed row, Chandigarh admn presses for basic amenities at government schools

The UT district education officer (DEO) has written to government school principals to ensure basic amenities are made available before the end of summer vacations at the end of the month.

The order comes a few weeks after complaints of students being made to study under a tin-shed roof at the Hallomajra government school resulted in a public uproar.

The UT education department’s senior officials have since been inspecting all government schools to fix other issues before the end of the summer break.

In the latest communication, the heads of government schools and block education officers have been asked to ensure all drinking water facilities are in working order, furniture like chairs and tables have been repaired and bathrooms are in proper condition. The officials have been directed to teach out to the UT engineering department for help in repair works.

Schools have also been asked to clear out malba and waste from the school grounds, ensure that all fans and lights are operational and use paver blocks judiciously so that water is allowed to percolate and recharge the groundwater level

