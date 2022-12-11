Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fresh snowfall, rain lash Kashmir valley

Updated on Dec 11, 2022 01:20 AM IST

People walk during rainfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

SRINAGAR: The upper parts of Kashmir recorded fresh snowfall as the plains recorded rainfall bringing timely relief from the severe cold wave.

The IMD had predicted back-to-back western disturbances for the next three to four days, which could result in rain and snow in the upper reaches.

More than five inches of snow was recorded in Gurez Valley, which led to the closure of the road between Gurez and Bandipore. More than one foot of snow was recorded at Bangus and Sadna top.

The officials said that five inches of snow were recorded at Drass, while Rangdum and Panikhar received two inches of snow.

The fresh snow was recorded at the Sadna top and upper reaches of Kashmir, while many plain areas recorded rainfall. The tourist resort of Gulmarg also recorded light snowfall during the night.

Kashmir’s mountains had also received light snowfall on Friday prompting the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road for traffic, officials said.

The summer capital Srinagar witnessed a minimum of 2.8 degrees Celsius on Friday night. The tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded temperatures of 1.2 degrees Celsius, while the ski resort of Gulmarg witnessed minus 3.2°C

