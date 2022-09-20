Fromer CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, Avinash Rai Khanna brainstorm over strategy for upcoming polls

SHIMLA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna met former two-term chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal over dinner on Sunday during which they had a detailed discussion on organisation, upcoming elections and coordination in the party from booth to the state level.

A person privy to the discussion between the two leaders, but didn’t wish to be named, said this meeting and dinner will play an important role in shaping the future course of action before the elections. “Their (senior leaders) organisation expertise and the experience of the government are crucial and will give due benefit in the elections,” he said.

There was a detailed discussion between the two leaders on how to strengthen the organisation and coordinate the various front cells and allied organisations in the upcoming elections.

After the meeting, Khanna said Prem Kumar Dhumal has practical knowledge at every level of the party, and his experience will benefit the party in the upcoming elections.