Fuel rates hiked in Chandigarh tricity area for second day in row

Fuel prices were hiked for the second consecutive day in the tricity on Wednesday.

In Chandigarh, the rate of petrol was hiked by ₹0.79 per litre while that of diesel was increased by ₹0.74 per litre.

A litre of petrol now costs ₹95.80 in the UT while diesel costs ₹82.37 a litre.

Petrol continues to be the most expensive in Mohali at ₹97.53 per litre while diesel costs ₹86.28 per litre here. Diesel is the most expensive in Panchkula at ₹88.49 per litre while the rate of petrol has gone up to ₹97.27 per litre here.

Chandigarh petroleum dealers’ association general secretary Amandeep Singh said a further increase in fuel rates is expected as crude oil prices are increasing globally.

On Tuesday, the fuel rates in the tricity and other parts of the country had been hiked for the first time in four months.