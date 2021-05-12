Fuel rates touch a new high in Chandigarh tricity

After a brief respite from hike in fuel rates, prices of both petrol and diesel have hit a new high across the tricity.

The prices remain the highest in Mohali, with petrol available for ₹94.02 per litre and diesel for ₹85.25 per litre. In Panchkula, the prices stand at ₹89.50 and ₹82.74, respectively, and in Chandigarh at ₹88.31 and ₹82.03, respectively.

After a steep hike in January and February, the fuel rates had stabilised in March and April amid a marginal drop in global oil prices. However, in the past one week, the prices have started rising again, breaking all records.

Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association president Arjan Singh claimed the government had capped the fuel rates during the election season, but now with the results in, restrictions have been removed.

“Amid the pandemic, our sales had already dropped by 50%. The steep hike in rates, especially that of diesel, will also hit the common man,” he said.

Transporters, too, rued the hike. “It is affecting our profit margins. We urge the government to provide special aid to us so that supply lines can be maintained,” said BL Sharma, general secretary, Chandigarh Transport Association.