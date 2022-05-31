Fuel theft: Punjab transport minister warns of strict action

The Punjab transport minister on Monday warned of strict action against officials found involved in corruption, following complaints of fuel theft from government buses.

The minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar, in a meeting with senior officials sought details on action taken on instructions to general managers to ensure maximum mileage from buses and asked them to make efforts to increase the department’s income.

Bhullar directed that all general managers should submit action-taken reports on recoveries made from bus drivers who are not meeting the prescribed mileage.

The minister also sought a draft report within 15 days on making public services available online. He said this initiative would not only provide quick and easy access to services to the people, but also curb “bus mafia” by providing permits online in a transparent manner. Bhullar also said that no discrimination will be tolerated in the timetable allotted to buses.

Transport secretary Vikas Garg, state transport director Amandeep Kaur and PRTC managing director Poonamdeep Kaur were among those present in the meeting.