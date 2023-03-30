Fugitive rape accused deported from Australia, arrested by Himachal Pradesh Police: CBI

In an operation coordinated by the CBI, a fugitive rape accused facing an Interpol red corner notice (RCN) was deported from Australia and arrested by the Himachal Pradesh Police in New Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The RCN was issued against Vikram Singh, who was facing rape charges, on June 23, 2021, on the request of the Himachal Pradesh Police, they added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) coordinated the operation with the help of the National Central Bureau of Australia and the Himachal Pradesh Police, which was informed in advance to send a team to bring the fugitive offender back.

Singh was deported from Australia and arrested by the Himachal Pradesh Police after his arrival in Delhi on Monday, the officials said.

Thirty-four wanted people have been deported or extradited from various countries under ‘Operation Trishul’ launched by the CBI 14 months ago, they said.

The CBI is using a three-pronged strategy to corner fugitives under ‘Operation Trishul’, which is giving rich dividends to Indian agencies.

The first hit is locating a fugitive through Interpol and seeking his deportation or extradition from the member country where he is holed up.

The agency also mobilises Interpol mechanisms -- StAR Global Focal Point Network, Financial Crimes Analysis Files and other channels -- to identify dispersal of proceeds of crime by financial criminals, so that subsequent steps may be initiated through formal channels to recover such proceeds of crime.

The third strategy involves dismantling the support networks by generating criminal intelligence on shell companies, fraudulent transactions, money mules and the co-accused located globally, so that the law-enforcement agencies concerned may be informed through Interpol for taking suitable action in accordance with their domestic legal frameworks.