Furniture store in Mohali gutted in fire, no casualty

Published on Sep 14, 2022 01:34 AM IST

Wooden goods and other flammable items at the furniture store quickly caught fire and it took three hours to douse the flame, officials said

Fire fighting operations underway at the shop in Baltana area of Zirakpur in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A fire broke out on the second floor of a shop at the furniture market in Baltana area of Zirakpur on Tuesday.

Jaswant Singh, fire officer, Zirakpur, said two fire tenders each from Zirakapur and Dera Bassi, and one each from Panchkula and Chandigarh were pressed into service. He added that wooden goods and other flammable items quickly caught fire and it took three hours to douse the flame. He said that the exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it appears to be a short circuit.

All the items kept on the second floor were gutted. Naresh Kumar, the owner of the shop, ‘AK Furniture’, said he suffered a loss of 15 lakh.

