G20 2nd agriculture deputies meeting begins in Chandigarh

The second Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of the Agriculture Working Group under India’s G20 presidency began in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The discussions revolved around the Rapid Response Forum (RRF) of Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS). The RRF was chaired by Seth Meyer, chairperson, agricultural marketing information system (AMIS).

Arun Kumar, senior economic and statistical adviser, government of India, gave the welcome address at the meeting. He stressed on timely and evidence-based policy making to address the concerns of high food prices.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhilaksh Likhi, additional secretary, ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare , said that the main objective of G20 is to build consensus on current challenges, including food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach, inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems, and digitisation for agricultural transformation. He emphasised on the prime minister’s vision of mission LiFE, which is aimed at collective action to protect the environment.

Additional secretary of the ministry of agriculture, Pramod Kumar Meherda, talked about the need for digital public infrastructure architecture that is standardized and non-proprietary.

“This would help AMIS in obtaining credible and real-time information on production estimates, supplies and consumption for countries to respond quickly to shocks and volatility in food markets,” he added.

The day concluded with delegates’ visit to food festival at Rock Garden.