Film tourism, J&K’s devp dominate G20 talks on Day 2

Delegates, on the second day of the Group of 20’s third tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, partook in the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s address on tourism and investment in the union territory (UT),

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha addressing a press conference after hosting G20 delegates at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The event hosted at the city’s Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre SKICC saw deliberations on “Promoting Incredible India through film tourism” and the key objectives on “GOA road map”. A memorandum of understanding MoU was also signed between the ministry of tourism and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in presence of the Union tourism minister.

Korean ambassador Chang Jaebok, while speaking to the media, described Kashmir as a beautiful place, saying that he enjoyed the shikara ride on the Dal Lake. “After Srinagar, the third tourism working group will go to the final stage in Goa and hopefully member states and invitee countries will come up with a consensus for the document.”

“As far as the Korean delegation is concerned, we are very supportive of the G20 presidency of India for its great success,” he added.

Delegates attended a high tea at the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon, and were scheduled to visit the PoloView High Street market, the first pedestrian-only wire-free market in Srinagar that was recently developed under the Smart City project.

Union ministers, LG blast Pak, speak of ‘new era’

Union ministers and Jammu and Kashmir Sinha also used the stage to attack Pakistan and speak of the UT’s transformation post the abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said, “For almost 30 years, the land of peaceful coexistence of almost all religious sects had to suffer state sponsored terrorism by our neighbouring country [Pakistan].”

“The UT, however, is witnessing a new era that has opened limitless possibilities of growth and peace,” Sinha said, adding that now foreign investments have begun to flow in. “To demonstrate India’s resolve, Jammu and Kashmir should also benefit from the virtues of democracy. Tourism can’t grow in isolation, it needs good infrastructure, sound policies and responsive governance,” he said.

Quoting figures of all time high tourist arrivals, revival of Bollywood’s fascination with the Valley and developmental initiatives, the officials, event, highlighted the development.

Sinha said the UT was among the developed regions of India, reiterating that the administration has achieved success in eliminating the ecosystem of cross-border terrorism. “Today’s Jammu and Kashmir is not the land of hartals, separatism or stone pelting, but a land of peace and prosperity. Now our youth are focusing on their careers.”

When asked about Pakistan’s allegation of India abusing the G20 presidency by organising the meeting in Kashmir, Sinha said the neighbouring country should focus on putting food into the mouths of their citizens.

Earlier at the inaugural session, he said a record number of 18 million tourists visited Jammu Kashmir and, last year, the tourism sector made a 7% contribution to Jammu Kashmir GDP. “We have identified 300 new destinations to promote green tourism, small and medium enterprises, youth and women entrepreneurs and involve local communities to support sustainable tourism.”

Union tourism Minister G Krishen Reddy also targeted Pakistan during an interaction with media, saying the people of Jammu and Kashmir were happy. ”Who is Pakistan to talk about issues on our land? What right do they have? Since independence Jammu and Kashmir has been with India. It is our own land, our people and we have given many sacrifices, and thousands have given their lives.”

Echoing the sentiment, Union minister of state science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh said, “The common man wants to be part of the developmental journey.”

Press enjoys absolute freedom: LG

Addressing the issue of press freedom in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said the press enjoyed absolute freedom and only three out of the seven journalists in jail were facing trial on terror charges.

“More than 400 newspapers are being published from Jammu and Kashmir daily,” he noted.

He went on to express hope that the G20 meet helps bring in more foreign tourists as they could discuss the lifting of negative travel advisories with the delegates.

For the second day, multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place across Srinagar, as the city hosts its first major international event since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The Union territory administration has made efforts to give Srinagar a major facelift in the run-up to the G20 event — with roads being macadamized, markets being given a revamp and walls being painted in murals.

