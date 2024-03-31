 GADVASU flags off NSS rally for voter awareness - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

GADVASU flags off NSS rally for voter awareness

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 31, 2024 11:22 PM IST

Over 100 NSS volunteers from GADVASU colleges held a rally to promote ethical voting and dispel misinformation, emphasizing the importance of awareness for first-time voters.

More than 100 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from four colleges of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday took part in a campus rally to raise awareness about ethical voting and quell misinformation.

More than 100 NSS volunteers took part in a campus rally to raise awareness about ethical voting. (HT photo)
More than 100 NSS volunteers took part in a campus rally to raise awareness about ethical voting. (HT photo)

The rally started at Ferozepur road and finished near Scientist Home in the campus. JPS Gill,director of student welfare cum estate officer reiterated to students, most of whom were first-time voters, that such awareness drives are essential and are bound not only to raise awareness but to evolve masses to choose the right government.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / GADVASU flags off NSS rally for voter awareness
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On