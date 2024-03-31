GADVASU flags off NSS rally for voter awareness

More than 100 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from four colleges of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday took part in a campus rally to raise awareness about ethical voting and quell misinformation. More than 100 NSS volunteers took part in a campus rally to raise awareness about ethical voting. (HT photo)

The rally started at Ferozepur road and finished near Scientist Home in the campus. JPS Gill,director of student welfare cum estate officer reiterated to students, most of whom were first-time voters, that such awareness drives are essential and are bound not only to raise awareness but to evolve masses to choose the right government.