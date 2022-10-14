Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GADVASU’s youth fest kicks off with 4 events

GADVASU’s youth fest kicks off with 4 events

Updated on Oct 14, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Fifty-five students participated in the four events on the first day of the 11th edition of GADVASU’s youth fest; the events were photography, quiz, cartooning, and poster making

A student participating in the poster-making competition on Day 1 of the 11th Youth festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University on Thursday. (Gurpreet SinghHT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The 11th edition of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s youth festival kicked off on Thursday.

Fifty-five students participated in the four events lined up on the first day of the festival – photography, quiz, cartooning, and poster making. The off stage events were inaugurated by Dr Satyavan Rampal, while registrar HS Banga was the guest of honour for the first session of the soft skills competitions and YPS Malik was guest of honour during the quiz.

The themes for poster making, photography and an on-the-spot painting contest were ‘save life’, ‘light and shade with green’, and ‘Karva Chauth, college campus and canteen.”

Students from the College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology; Veterinary Science College, Rampura Phul (Bathinda); Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani Village, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar.

Vet varsity welfare officer Nidhi Sharma said collage making and clay modelling will be held in the examination hall of the College of Veterinary Science at 10am and 2pm, respectively, whereas elocution and poetry competitions will be held at the Silver Jubilee Auditorium at 2pm on October 14.

Friday, October 14, 2022
