Gambling racket busted with arrest of 12 men in Ludhiana

2 brothers, who were allegedly running the racket at their shop in Ludhiana, are yet to be arrested; 60,500 recovered from the suspects who were arrested
The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Thursday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The CIA- 1 team busted a gambling racket on Thursday with the arrest of 12 men from a shop at Dhokka Mohalla behind Baba Than Singh Chowk. They recovered 60,500 from the accused.

Police said the raid was conducted based on a tip-off that two brothers, Manpreet alias Mani Bagga and Jaspreet Singh alias Aman Bagga, residents of Baba Than Singh Road, were operating a gambling racket from their ready-made clothing shop.

While the duo hasn’t been arrested, police nabbed Mandeep Singh alias Shanky, Vinay, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Amit Kakkar, Randeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Guneet Singh, Vipan Kumar, Arjun, Sukhpal Singh and Pradhuman while they were gambling at the shop.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Gambling Act and Section 420 of the IPC at Division Number 3 police station.

