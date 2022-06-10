Gambling racket busted with arrest of 12 men in Ludhiana
The CIA- 1 team busted a gambling racket on Thursday with the arrest of 12 men from a shop at Dhokka Mohalla behind Baba Than Singh Chowk. They recovered ₹60,500 from the accused.
Police said the raid was conducted based on a tip-off that two brothers, Manpreet alias Mani Bagga and Jaspreet Singh alias Aman Bagga, residents of Baba Than Singh Road, were operating a gambling racket from their ready-made clothing shop.
While the duo hasn’t been arrested, police nabbed Mandeep Singh alias Shanky, Vinay, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Amit Kakkar, Randeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Guneet Singh, Vipan Kumar, Arjun, Sukhpal Singh and Pradhuman while they were gambling at the shop.
Police have registered a case against the accused under Gambling Act and Section 420 of the IPC at Division Number 3 police station.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics