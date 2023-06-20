Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Seven members of burglars gang arrested

Ludhiana: Seven members of burglars gang arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 20, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Gold jewellery weighing approximately 70 grams, silver jewelry weighing about 750 grams, a motorcycle, 10 watches and ₹50,800 were recovered from them

The Ludhiana Rural police arrested seven members of a gang involved in multiple thefts, especially at locked houses, reported in the different areas in Jagraon.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said that during investigation, the accused confessed to their involvement in various incidents of theft. (iStock)

Gold jewellery weighing approximately 70 grams, silver jewelry weighing about 750 grams, a motorcycle, 10 watches and 50,800 were recovered from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vicky Kumar, a resident of Samana; Vicky, a resident of Sangrur; Rajan, resident of Samana; Karan, a resident of Sangrur, Mithu, a a resident of Patiala; Makhan Ram, a resident of Patiala; and Sajan, a resident of Patiala.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said that during investigation, the accused confessed to their involvement in various incidents of theft.

Apart from this, the accused are also involved in several other cases, including theft and other criminal activities registered in different areas in Barnala, Sangrur, Patiala, Moga, and other districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gang
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP