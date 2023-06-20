Ludhiana: Seven members of burglars gang arrested

The Ludhiana Rural police arrested seven members of a gang involved in multiple thefts, especially at locked houses, reported in the different areas in Jagraon.

Gold jewellery weighing approximately 70 grams, silver jewelry weighing about 750 grams, a motorcycle, 10 watches and ₹50,800 were recovered from them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vicky Kumar, a resident of Samana; Vicky, a resident of Sangrur; Rajan, resident of Samana; Karan, a resident of Sangrur, Mithu, a a resident of Patiala; Makhan Ram, a resident of Patiala; and Sajan, a resident of Patiala.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said that during investigation, the accused confessed to their involvement in various incidents of theft.

Apart from this, the accused are also involved in several other cases, including theft and other criminal activities registered in different areas in Barnala, Sangrur, Patiala, Moga, and other districts.

