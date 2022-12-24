Gang involved in 3 Mohali carjackings used to sell stolen cars in Fazilka

A day after three members of a carjackers’ gang, involved in a series of snatchings in Mohali, were arrested, police revealed that the accused used to sell the stolen cars in Fazilka, where they hailed from.

On Thursday, a team of the Mohali police had nabbed Sukhpal Singh alias Palu, 23, Pritpal Singh alias Preet, 20, a resident of Arnivala village in Fazilka and Waryam Singh, 24, a resident of Dhimiyawali village in Fazilka.

The gang was involved in at least three carjackings in different parts of Mohali between November and the third week of December.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said, “The gang had first looted a Glanza car near Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 in the wee hours of November 24, and a Panipat resident’s Verna car the same night in Phase 11. In the third incident, they looted a Ciaz car on December 18. The gang had sold the Verna car but police have recovered the car from the buyer.”

He added, “The accused are residents of Fazilka. They used to rob people at gunpoint in deserted areas of Mohali during the wee hours and take the cars to Fazilka for sale. The gang was involved in all the three carjacking incidents that happened in Mohali over the last two months.”

The SSP that probe is on to ascertain if the buyer was also involved in the case.

A police sources said that after the gang robbed a Chandigarh resident of his car at gunpoint near Kumbran light point in the wee hours of December 18, the Mohali police set up a special team to trace the absconders. Various teams of Mohali intelligence staff were on job, and with the help of human and technical intelligence, the gang members’ car was intercepted at Salem Shah Road outside Chandravati hospital in Fazilka and the accused were detained after a minor scuffle.

Sources added that all the accused have a criminal background and have several cases, including murder, registered against them at different police stations.

The absconding accused, also a resident of Fazilka, has been identified as Arvind Sodhi. Police said that Sodhi is already a proclaimed offender (PO) in a case.

Police have recovered three looted cars and a Honda Civic car used in the crime, and three .32 bore pistols and 24 live rounds from the arrested men’s possession.

“We have sought police remand of the accused for further investigation. We will investigate if they have committed similar crimes in other districts. Efforts are on to nab the fourth accused,” SSP added.