Ludhiana: Six poachers held; 100 wild boars rescued

The Sudhar Police busted a gang of poachers with the arrest of six accused, including five Rajasthan residents. The accused were involved in poaching and smuggling wild boars. The police have recovered 100 wild boars loaded in two pickup jeeps.

According to the police, the accused used to catch wild boars from forests of Rajasthan for meat and sell them in different cities of Punjab.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manohar of Ganga Nagar of Rajasthan, Bajrang Lal of Dungargarh of Bikaner of Rajasthan, Murlidhar Teji of Ikaner of Raasthan, Anil of Ganga Shehar of Raasthan, Sonu of Jodhpur of Rajasthan and Johny of Model Town of Ludhiana.

Sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh said that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The accused were coming from Raikot side in two pickup jeeps, while Johny was leading them on a bike. The police arrested the accused and recovered 100 wild boars from the vehicles. Some of the animals had died due to suffocation.

A case under Sections 2, 9, 39, 48, 48A, 5, 51 of the Wildlife Retention Act, Section 11-A of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Sections 428 and 429 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. The police have also informed the forest officials.

