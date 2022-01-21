Gang of robbers assault shopkeeper in Ludhiana, him of 1.57 lakh, valuables

Four persons barged into a mobile shop in Mandi Mullanpur on Wednesday evening and took away ₹1.57 lakh and other valuables, after assaulting the shop owner and his friend.

In his complaint, the shop owner, Maninder Singh of Patti Gill village of Sudhar, said that one of the robbers had come to his shop earlier to get a mobile phone repaired. The complainant identified the accused as Sandeep Singh alias Bhaghel of Jangpur village.

The robbery took place around 7.45pm when the shop owner was sitting with a friend. Suddenly, three men barged in and pulled the shutters of the shop down. One of their accomplices stood guard outside the shop.

The accused assaulted the shop owner and his friend, and even threatened them with sharp-edged weapons, before taking ₹1.50 lakh from the cash box, ₹7,000 kept in his pocket, a laptop, and two hard discs.

Before leaving, one of the robbers even asked for the mobile phone which had deposited at the shop in the afternoon for repairs.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hameer Singh, the investigating officer, said the shopkeeper had claimed to have noted down the name and address of one of the alleged robbers, when he had visited the shop for mobile repair earlier.

The ASI said that police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to identify the accused. A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused at Dakha police station.