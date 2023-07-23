Rajasthan pilgrims robbed of 1 lakh in Ludhiana

A gang of three miscreants allegedly robbed pilgrims on their way to Vaishno Devi shrine of ₹1 lakh in Pohir village in Dehlon, police said on Sunday.

Rajasthan pilgrims were robbed of ₹ 1 lakh in Ludhiana (HT FILE)

The pilgrims had stopped in Ludhiana for one night when they were robbed on Saturday.

Following the complaint of Ram Kumar Meena of Dholpur in Rajasthan, the Dehlon police registered a case against unidentified accused.

Meena said that he along with a group of devotees of Vaishno Devi Bhagat Mandal had left from Rajasthan on July 5 on foot to pay obeisance at the shrine. On Friday, they reached Ludhiana and decided to stay for a night in Pohir village.

Meena said they stayed overnight near Pracheen Shiv Mandir in the village. On Saturday, at around 4 am, one of his friend his handed him a bag of cash when three miscreants came there and snatched a bag containing ₹1 lakh from him.

ASI Rupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police have registered a case against unidentified accused under sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.