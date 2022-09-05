Gang posing as I-T officials robs Khanna man of ₹25L
The robbers held the Khanna man and his family at gunpoint and locked them inside a room, following which they ransacked the house
A gang of miscreants posing as income tax officers robbed ₹25 lakh from the home of a farmer at Rohno Khurd village in Khanna in the wee hours of Sunday.
Sajjan Singh, the complainant, said that he was at home with his wife, son and two other relatives, when four masked miscreants – including two turbaned men, barged into their home posing as I-T officials at around 5 am.
“The men claimed that they have information that we are in possession of black money. After I let them inside, they took all our mobile phones at gunpoint and locked us in a room. They stayed in the house for around 29 minutes and stole ₹25 lakh kept in a steel trunk. After they left, I called my nephew Santokh Singh, who informed the police,” Sajjan said.
Sajjan added that he had sold a plot a few days ago and had kept the cash at house to pay make an advance payment for a land deal. However, his daughter-in-law had filed a complaint, which delayed the deal.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) William Jeji and sub-inspector Nachhattar Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Khanna Sadar police station reached the spot and initiated a probe.
The DSP said that the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car used by the accused has been captured on CCTV cameras. It is suspected that the miscreants were aware that the cash was kept in the house and cops belive that an acquaintance may be involved.
Not the first instance
On October 11, three engineering diploma holders who attempted to rob a house at New Shivaji Nagar by posing as I-T officials were arrested. The accused claimed that it was their first crime and they got the idea from Bollywood flick “Super 26”.
