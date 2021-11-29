Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gang robs electronic store staffer of 4.7 lakh in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Gang robs electronic store staffer of 4.7 lakh in Ludhiana

Jodhewal station house officer inspector Mohammad Jameel said it was suspicious that nobody had seen the robbery take place on Kali Sadak, one of the busiest roads of the Old City.
The accused, who had been working at the electronic store near Mata Rani Chowk for four months, said she did not know that the packet contained cash.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 04:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An electronic store employee was allegedly robbed of 4.69 lakh on the busy Kali Sadak on Saturday evening.

The complainant, Piyush Passi, 47, said his employer had sent him to collect a packet from a medical store in Basti Jodhewal. However, while he was returning, five armed men, who were riding two motorcycles, intercepted him, and threatened him with sharp-edged weapons. They asked him for the key of the scooter he was riding, and took the packet, which he had kept in the scooter.

On being informed about the robbery, his employer, Balwinder Singh, alerted the police. Passi, who had been working at the electronic store near Mata Rani Chowk for four months, said she did not know that the packet contained cash.

Jodhewal station house officer (SHO) inspector Mohammad Jameel said it was suspicious that nobody had seen the robbery take place on Kali Sadak, one of the busiest roads of the Old City. Police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area and have registered a case under Section 379B (snatching using force) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP