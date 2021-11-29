Gang robs electronic store staffer of 4.7 lakh in Ludhiana

An electronic store employee was allegedly robbed of ₹4.69 lakh on the busy Kali Sadak on Saturday evening.

The complainant, Piyush Passi, 47, said his employer had sent him to collect a packet from a medical store in Basti Jodhewal. However, while he was returning, five armed men, who were riding two motorcycles, intercepted him, and threatened him with sharp-edged weapons. They asked him for the key of the scooter he was riding, and took the packet, which he had kept in the scooter.

On being informed about the robbery, his employer, Balwinder Singh, alerted the police. Passi, who had been working at the electronic store near Mata Rani Chowk for four months, said she did not know that the packet contained cash.

Jodhewal station house officer (SHO) inspector Mohammad Jameel said it was suspicious that nobody had seen the robbery take place on Kali Sadak, one of the busiest roads of the Old City. Police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area and have registered a case under Section 379B (snatching using force) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.