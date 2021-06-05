Gang war spills out on Ludhiana’s streets: Aides of jailed gangster attack relatives of rival

Over two dozen men on bikes went around the city firing shots and attacking people related to gangster Puneet Bains on Thursday night in what police suspect was a gang war.

According to the police, the assailants were the aides of gangster Shubham Arora of Mota gang, who is lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail, where Bains is also incarcerated.

Investigators said the assailants, riding multiple bikes, reached Guru Arjan Dev Nagar first and attacked Bains’ cousin Major Sandhu with sharp-edged weapons and sticks.

Leaving Sandhu with multiple injuries, they proceeded to vandalise a Toyota Fortuner parked at a petrol pump near the Samrala Chowk. It reportedly belongs to another relative of Bains.

They moved to Chotti Colony around 12.30am where Bains’ house is located. They pelted the building with stones, while abusing and threatening the gangster’s mother, who is a witness in the murderous attack on him by the Mota gang, said police.

The assailants then went to New Mohar Singh Nagar, where they hurled stones at the house of Nanna Don, an aide of Bains, and then moved to Ghoda Colony, where they fired five shots at the house of a woman, Anju, also a relative of Bains. She escaped unhurt.

Receiving a slew of alerts about the attacks, police teams from Moti Nagar police station rushed to respective areas and initiated investigation. Five bullet shells were recovered outside Anju’s house.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area) Simranjit Singh said the stream of attacks seemed to be a fallout of a gang war between gangsters Puneet Bains and Shubham Arora.

“Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in different areas to identify the accused, who will be arrested soon. Statements are being recorded to register an FIR,” he said.