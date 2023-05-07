Fatehabad women get minor girl raped, record incident

A 13-year-old girl was gangraped by two persons on the behest of two women known to her in Fatehabad on Saturday, said the police on Sunday.

The incident took place when the victim was alone at her home on Saturday and the two women, who were earlier her neighbours, visited her house and asked about the whereabouts of her father and brother, said the girl in a police complaint.

“One of the women told me that my mother was at her house. When I reached there, they locked me inside a room and two persons came there and raped me. A woman also recorded the incident and sought ₹ 1.5 lakh and threatened to post the video on social media. Later, I returned home in the evening and narrated the entire incident to my sister,” she added.

A spokesman of the Fatehabad police said the victim was a minor and was a school dropout.

“We have booked four persons, including two women, under Sections 342, 376(3), 376(D) and 385 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused. The girl’s medical test was conducted and a report is awaited,” the spokesman added.

