Gangster Bhagwanpuria’s mother moves HC, fears for his life

The mother of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court claiming that her son could be eliminated in a fake encounter. The mother, Harjit Kaur, has demanded that her son be provided with bulletproof jacket or bulletproof vehicle at all times, when he is taken outside the jail or is inside the jail.

The Punjab Police is probing Bhagwanpuria’s role in the broad daylight murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa on May 29.

Another petition has been filed by gangster Amit Kumar Dagar, demanding that adequate security be provided at the jail premises in Bathinda and either bulletproof jacket be provided or he be transported in a bulletproof vehicle. Dagar is an accused in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, who was gunned down in Mohali in August last year.

On Thursday, the high court had dismissed a plea from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who had demanded that he be questioned through video-conferencing, if warranted in the murder of Moose Wala. The court had termed his plea premature as the Punjab Police have not nominated him as an accused so far.

