‘Gangster’ branded on Ferozepur jail inmate’s back using hot iron rod

In a shocking incident, security personnel at the Ferozepur jail premises allegedly engraved the word “gangster” on the back of an inmate with a hot iron rod.

The inmate identified as Tarsem Singh, a native of village Mirzapur in Kapurthala district, is facing 15 cases including robbery, drugs trafficking etc. During his medical examination at the civil hospital, Tarsem displayed his back with “gangster” inscribed in Punjabi and accused security persons of the jail of allegedly writing the same with a hot iron rod. Meanwhile, an unidentified person recorded Tarsem’s statement at the civil hospital and circulated the video of social media.

Amrit Singh, deputy commissioner-cum-chairman central jail, Ferozepur, said that a jail official brought to her notice that the incident took place on August 12. “I have asked the jail superintendent to send me a written report on the matter,” she said.

“After receiving their report, I will mark an investigation into the matter to local police to ascertain the truth of the case and deal further accordingly,” she furthered.

Meanwhile, an official wishing anonymity said, “Jail officials at their own level have also initiated the investigation into the matter.”

When contacted, Surendra Lamba, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur said, “Jail authorities have informed us about the incident and will submit a written complaint to the police. Based on the complaint to be filed by jail officials, the matter will be investigated accordingly and law will take its course against the guilty,” said the SSP.

