Gangster Dhothian, one of the key accused in Nabha jailbreak case, attempts suicide in jail

: Gangster Amandeep Singh Dhothian, one of the prime accused in the sensational Nabha jailbreak case, allegedly tried to commit suicide by cutting his wrist inside Sangrur jail, police said on Sunday.

Police said he tried to end his life to avoid checking of his cell on Saturday. He has been booked for attempting to commit suicide at city 1 police station.

Deputy Superintendent of the jail Jaspreet Singh conducted a search of cell number 5 at 7:40 PM to find mobile phones or any communication devices. In order to avoid the checking, he tried to cut his right wrist and suffered serious injury.

“He cut his wrist with a sharp-edged weapon, most probably a spoon, to avoid checking of his cell. We will bring him on a production warrant to further investigate the incident,” Sukhwinder Singh, SHO of city 1 police station, said.

He was rushed to civil hospital, Sangrur where he was administered stitches. Later, he was shifted to jail, police said.

A case under section 309 of the IPC and 46 of the Prison Act has been registered against him.

Amandeep, a resident of Dhotian village in Taran Tarn, is facing multiple cases of heinous crimes and has been lodged in Sangrur jail in one of these cases. He is one of the prime accused in the Nabha jailbreak case.

On November 27, 2016, a group of armed men wearing police uniforms had entered Nabha jail and managed to escape six criminals, including Gangster Amandeep Singh Dhothian, Harminder Singh Mintoo and Kashmir Singh, both militants, and gangsters Vicky Gonder, Gurpreet Sekhon and Neeta Deol.

Amandeep was arrested from Jalandhar in 2017.