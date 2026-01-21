Gangster facing 50 cases killed in Amritsar encounter

A notorious gangster, Money Prince, alias Mania Soorma, was killed in an encounter in Amritsar, police said on Tuesday. Prince had escaped from police custody a week ago during treatment at a hospital, Amritsar rural police said. A professional criminal wanted in nearly 50 cases, including those of murder, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, firing incidents, vehicle snatching, arson, NDPS Act violations and a few under Arms Act, his criminal activities were spread across several districts and posed a serious and continuous threat to public safety and law and order, officials said. A case was registered at the Majitha Road police station under Sections 261, 262 and 263 of the BNS. (HT Photo)

He was said to be an active member of an organised crime gang and was known to be an associate of gangster Keshav Jandiala. On January 12, Prince was arrested after an encounter in a case registered at Lopoke police station under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 25 of the Arms Act. He sustained a bullet injury and was admitted to a hospital. While undergoing treatment, he managed to escape from police custody.

Following this, another case was registered at the Majitha Road police station under Sections 261, 262 and 263 of the BNS. Since then, Amritsar rural police had been on a manhunt to trace him, said DIG (border range) Sandeep Goyal and SSP (Amritsar rural) Sohail Mir. They said that cops on Tuesday received inputs regarding the presence of Prince in Gharinda. At a checkpoint, the bike-borne accused on a bike was signalled to stop but tried to flee. He lost balance and fell on the road before opening indiscriminate fire on the police party, the DIG said, adding that cops retaliated in self-defence, resulting in the accused sustaining bullet injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The police have seized the weapon and other incriminating material.