Gangster Goldy Brar uploads video, says Moose Wala not a martyr

The key accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, gangster Goldy Brar on Friday uploaded a video on social media platforms claiming that the singer had offered them ₹2 crore to settle the animosity between their gang and the singer over the issue of the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

In the video circulating on social media, the gangster, who is said to be in Canada, said the singer was not a martyr as being depicted by a section of society.

“We waited for many months that we will get justice in India for the murders of two of our brothers but it did not happen. That is why we decided to punish him ourselves,” said the gangster in the video. The Punjab Police officers dealing with the case said the voice in the video prima facie is of the gangster but the real authenticity of the video cannot be ascertained without its proper verification. Brar has shot the video in dim light by covering his mouth and head.

Police call it a diversionary tactic

However, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) have termed the video a gimmick of the gangster to divert public attention.

“It could be a ploy to divert the police probe as had happened earlier when a person called up a news channel claiming himself to be Sachin Bishnoi and repeatedly emphasised killing Moose Wala. However, later it emerged that Sachin had already left the country on a fake passport a few days ahead of the murder,” said a senior cop.