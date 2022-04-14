Gangster Kali Shooter’s associate arrested with arms in Chandigarh

Continuing its crackdown on gangsters, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of the Kali Shooter gang from a petrol pump in Kajehri village, Sector 52, on Wednesday.

The police team also recovered two country made pistols and 10 live cartridges from the accused, identified as Karan, 26, a resident of Kajehri village.

Giving details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Karan had spent one year in jail after he was accused of rape in 2018. In prison, he came across gangster Kali Shooter, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and started following him. Even after his release from the prison in 2019, he continued to remain in contact with the gang.”

Recently, police received information about his movement in Chandigarh, following which a naka was set up in Kajehri and he was nabbed on Wednesday.

“During his arrest, the police recovered one pistol from him and following interrogation, he confessed to possessing another pistol, which was also recovered. He disclosed that these were sourced from Uttar Pradesh. Further investigation is on and we are finding his links with gangsters Kali Shooter and Lawrence Bishnoi,” the SSP added.

Karan was presented in a court that sent him to three-day police remand.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him at the Sector-36 police station.

Kali Shooter gang’s kingpin is Ravinder, alias Kali Rajput, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had helped Bishnoi flee from police custody in Banur in January 2015. His name had also cropped up in an extortion case following the kidnapping of a Burail hotelier in December 2017.

At least five cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder are registered against him in various tricity police stations. He is currently lodged in a Delhi jail.