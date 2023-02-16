Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken on seven-day police remand

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 16, 2023 08:00 PM IST

Bishnoi was brought to Punjab by Jaipur Police amid tight security on Wednesday evening and was taken to Jawahar Circle Police Station in Jaipur. (HT File Photo)
ByPress Trust of India

Jaipur Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was brought to Jaipur from Punjab on a production warrant has been sent on seven-day police remand, police said on Thursday.

“The court gave police remand for seven days till February 23 for interrogation,” they said. Bishnoi was produced in the court through video conference.The gangster is being interrogated in connection with his involvement in a case of firing outside at a club in Jaipur on January 29.

He was brought to Punjab by Jaipur Police amid tight security on Wednesday evening and was taken to Jawahar Circle Police Station in Jaipur.

Six members of his gang were arrested earlier in connection with the January 29 firing.

