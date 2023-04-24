Bhagwanpuria gang member, two aides arrested in Amritsar

AMRITSAR : Police arrested gangster Nitin Nahar, a close associate of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and his two associates following a tip-off from the Maqboolpura area of Amritsar on Sunday.

Police have also recovered a .32 bore pistol and 9 live rounds from their possession.

The two associates have been identified as Rashim Arora, alias Rishu, of Nehru Colony in Amritsar and Jaskaran Singh, alias Karan, of Jahangir village in Tarn Taran district, the police said.

Nahar, who is facing 11 criminal cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder and assault, had escaped from the police custody in December 2022 when he was being produced in a local court.

A special team under the supervision of additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city 3) Abhimanyu Rana and assistant commissioner of police (ACP-detective) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra was formed by commissioner Naunihal Singh to nab him.

During investigation, the team found that Nahar was in contact with gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Krishan, who is lodged in Goindwal Central Jail.

Nahar’s one of the two arrested accomplices, Risham Arora, is facing two criminal cases.

ADCP Rana said all the accused were booked under various Sections of the Arms Act in a fresh case registered at the Maqboolpura police station.