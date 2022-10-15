Gangster sentenced to death for killing sub inspector in Rewari

: A local court in Rewari on Friday sentenced a gangster to death for murdering a Haryana police sub-inspector nearly four years ago.

Pronouncing the sentence, additional district and sessions judge Sushil Kumar Garg convicted gangster Naresh for killing sub-inspector Ranbir Singh on November 15, 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the case, the sub-inspector along with other cops received a tip-off that Naresh was present on the border at Dharuhera-Bhiwadi in Rewari. A police spokesman said that when cops surrounded the gangster, he fired shots at Ranbir Singh and he died during treatment at a hospital.

“During prosecution, two persons who were accused of providing weapons to the gangster were freed due to lack of evidence,” the spokesman added. ENDS