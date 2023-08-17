Khalistan flag case: Bishnoi’s aide Brar named ‘mastermind’

The district police on Thursday nominated gangster Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vikram Brar, a key aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as a “mastermind” in a case related to hoisting Khalistan flag at Faridkot court complex and writing a pro-Khalistan graffiti on a wall of the official residence of district and sessions judge.

The Faridkot judicial magistrate on Thursday remanded Brar in one-day police custody in the case. Brar was produced in the court after his three-day remand in an attempt to murder case on Thursday.

On November 2022, a pro-Khalistan graffiti was found painted on a wall of the official residence of district and sessions judge, Faridkot, in the city. A Khalistan flag was installed on gate number three of Faridkot court complex.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, general counsel and founder of the banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had also released the video on social media, which was filmed by the persons who painted pro-Khalistan slogan on session judge’s residence and also installed Khalistan flag at court complex.

Superintendent of police (SP) Jasmeet Singh said that the person who had carried out the crime had revealed that on the directions of Brar and Pannu he painted pro-Khalistan graffiti on the session judge’s house and installed the Khalistan flag at the court complex. “So now, we have named him and got his remand. Further investigation is under process,” he added.

Police had registered a case under Section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act at the Faridkot city police station.

On July 26, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought Brar from the UAE and arrested him. Later, Faridkot police brought him on transit remand in two cases.

