: Hours after a gangster, who is the younger brother of key accused in the murder of Sihdu Moose Wala, was killed and his accomplice sustained bullet injuries in cross-firing with police near Samalkha in Panipat, family members of the deceased on Saturday accused the cops of a fake-encounter.

Brother of key accused in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder killed, family alleges fake encounter (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that the deceased Rakesh Kumar alias Raka, 32, the younger brother of Priyavrat Fauji, key accused in the murder of singer Sihdu Moose Wala, and Parveen Kumar of Panipat had allegedly opened fire at the police near Samalkha town late Friday night.

Police retaliated and both Rakesh and Parveen alias Sonu sustained bullet injuries. Rakesh died in the hospital.

Police said that Rakesh belongs to Sonepat’s Garhi Sisana village and he was facing several criminal cases in Sonepat, Panipat and Kurukshetra district. Both miscreants were wanted in several cases of demanding ransom and firing at a coaching centre owner in Kurukshetra.

Panipat superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said that a team of the Crime Investigation Agency got an input about the movement of the gangsters and the police team had put up a police post. Noticing the police, the duo tried to flee. The police team chased them and when they reached the bridge, the police surrounded their car from all sides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SP said that the miscreants started firing on the police team. In retaliation, police also fired and bullets hit their legs. They were taken to civil hospital where Rakesh was declared dead and Parveen was admitted with bullet injury on his leg. The SP said that in the preliminary report of the doctors, Rakesh has injury marks only on his leg.

However, the cause of death could not be confirmed yet as Rakesh had sustained a bullet injury only on his leg. The SP said that cause of death will be ascertained in the post-mortem examination.

However, the protesting family members of the deceased did not allow the police to conduct a postmortem despite police’s assurance that videography and photography of the postmortem of would be done. They alleged that Rakesh died in a fake encounter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the allegations of family members that Rakesh did not have criminal records, the SP said that Rakesh was facing 10 FIRs in Sonepat, Panipat and Kurukshetra.

He said that the actual cause of death could be ascertained in the postmortem report as the bullet had hit only his leg.

Panipat ASP Mayank Mishra said that following an assurance of fair investigation, the family members have agreed to conduct postmortem which will be conducted on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON