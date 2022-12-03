Gardener loses 7.5 lakh to cyber criminal

A gardener lost ₹7.5 lakh to cyber criminals while trying to buy a Bluetooth device online.

The victim, Nand Kumar, 35, of Sector 20, Panchkula, who works as a gardener in the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, told police that he had ordered the device via an online app on October 11 and it was to be delivered before October 17.

As the device was not delivered till October 16, he looked up the courier company’s number on Google and dialed it. The person on the other end asked for tracking details and then told him his courier has been blocked. To unblock it, he would have to download the Quick support app and transfer ₹10 to an account.

As soon as the victim downloaded the app and entered his bank account details, ₹7.5 lakh was deducted from his account.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.

Another resident falls prey to unpaid power bill scam

Chandigarh Another city resident fell prey to a cyber fraudster who tricked her to make an online payment, stating that her electricity bill was unpaid.

Deepti James, 40, of Sector 12, Chandigarh, told the police that on November 30, she got a message on her phone, stating that her electricity connection would be disconnected at 9.30 pm as her bill for the last month had not been paid.

There was a number at the end of the message, where she was told to call to update details of her bill payment. When she called, the person on the other end asked her to share her bill number.

He then sent her a link, which she clicked on. The person then told her to download the team viewer app and share her bank details. She was also asked to use her debit card for payment, instead of Google Pay.

She further shared her one-time password (OTP) with the person on phone. Soon after this, ₹3 lakh was debited from her account.

Based on her complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Cyber Crime police station.