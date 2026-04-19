Gargaj joins community food drive in New Zealand, hails Sikh service

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Saturday participated in a food distribution drive organised by the Supreme Sikh Society of New Zealand, with the support of the local congregation at Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib in Takanini, Auckland.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Saturday participated in a food distribution drive organised by the Supreme Sikh Society of New Zealand.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

More than 1,000 food kits were distributed among the underprivileged community during the drive.

Jathedar Gargaj said the Sikh principle initiated by Guru Nanak at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib — when he started langar for the needy with just ₹20 — continued to bear fruit across the world. He said the same spirit was clearly reflected through this food drive.

The jathedar congratulated Daljit Singh, president of the Central Sikh Association New Zealand and spokesperson of the Supreme Sikh Society of New Zealand, along with his entire team for their efforts.

He also applauded the society for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic, contributing to the welfare of humanity. He added that these initiatives had been appreciated by the New Zealand government, bringing pride to the Sikh community.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the essence of Sikh service, he said that such efforts symbolised equality among all human beings, transcending divisions of caste, colour, race, status and wealth, and ensuring help reached every needy individual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the essence of Sikh service, he said that such efforts symbolised equality among all human beings, transcending divisions of caste, colour, race, status and wealth, and ensuring help reached every needy individual. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Maungakiekie member of Parliament Greg Fleming was also present and thanked the Sikh community for their generosity. Earlier, the local Maori community extended a traditional welcome to the jathedar upon his arrival at Papakura Marae. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maungakiekie member of Parliament Greg Fleming was also present and thanked the Sikh community for their generosity. Earlier, the local Maori community extended a traditional welcome to the jathedar upon his arrival at Papakura Marae. {{/usCountry}}

akal takht See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON